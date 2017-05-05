Advertising

Beyoncé's publicist has released a scathing statement after a gossip blog called MediaTakeOut published a story speculating that the singer received lip injections while she's been pregnant with twins.

In a statement to GossipCop, Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure slammed the tabloid for spreading the unfounded rumors. MediaTakeOut's story was based only on photos Beyoncé's recent Instagram posts. The site had no other evidence to back up its claims.

Noel-Schure pointed out that swelling in the lips can be a side-effect of pregnancy. She said in the statement:

What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?

"But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity," Noel-Schure continued. "I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time."

"You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart," Noel-Schure said, addressing MediaTakeOut. "You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some."

When will people learn not to mess with Beyoncé?

