Stay calm: Beyoncé just chopped all of her hair off.

Stay calm: Beyoncé just chopped all of her hair off.
April Lavalle
Dec 28, 2017@6:27 PM
Advertising

Beyoncé is not waiting for the new year for a fresh start.

The singer just debuted the return of her bob haircut, and seriously, is there anything this woman can't pull off?

BEFORE:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

AFTER:

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Bey dropped a bunch of photos with her cropped and curly hair on her website, beyonce.com. Her hair hasn't been this short since 2014, when she got a similar cut after completing the 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.'

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Accented with honey-gold highlights, Queen Bee's auburn bob is a little longer than chin-length. The Cut has officially dubbed Beyoncé's new hairdo her 'mom haircut,' although, to be fair, any haircut Bey would get is technically a 'mom haircut'... because she is a mom.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Speaking of mothers, though...

Advertising

This big chop came just one week after Beyoncé's own mother, Tina Knowles, celebrated the length of her daughter's long, straight locks in this Instagram post:

INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

"INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩" wrote the pop star's mom.

Oops! Sorry, Tina. But hey, it's just hair! It'll grow back...in about 3-4 years.

What do you think of Beyoncé's new haircut?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc