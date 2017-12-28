Stay calm: Beyoncé just chopped all of her hair off.

Beyoncé is not waiting for the new year for a fresh start.

The singer just debuted the return of her bob haircut, and seriously, is there anything this woman can't pull off?

BEFORE:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:33am PST

AFTER:

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Bey dropped a bunch of photos with her cropped and curly hair on her website, beyonce.com. Her hair hasn't been this short since 2014, when she got a similar cut after completing the 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.'

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Accented with honey-gold highlights, Queen Bee's auburn bob is a little longer than chin-length. The Cut has officially dubbed Beyoncé's new hairdo her 'mom haircut,' although, to be fair, any haircut Bey would get is technically a 'mom haircut'... because she is a mom.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Speaking of mothers, though...