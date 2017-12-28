Stay calm: Beyoncé just chopped all of her hair off.

Beyoncé is not waiting for the new year for a fresh start.
The singer just debuted the return of her bob haircut, and seriously, is there anything this woman can't pull off?
BEFORE:
AFTER:
Bey dropped a bunch of photos with her cropped and curly hair on her website, beyonce.com. Her hair hasn't been this short since 2014, when she got a similar cut after completing the 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.'
Accented with honey-gold highlights, Queen Bee's auburn bob is a little longer than chin-length. The Cut has officially dubbed Beyoncé's new hairdo her 'mom haircut,' although, to be fair, any haircut Bey would get is technically a 'mom haircut'... because she is a mom.
Speaking of mothers, though...
This big chop came just one week after Beyoncé's own mother, Tina Knowles, celebrated the length of her daughter's long, straight locks in this Instagram post:
"INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩" wrote the pop star's mom.
Oops! Sorry, Tina. But hey, it's just hair! It'll grow back...in about 3-4 years.
What do you think of Beyoncé's new haircut?