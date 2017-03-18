Many of us tend to think of corny jokes as a dad's job, but Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, mother to Solange and Beyoncé, has a real gift for it. A gift that she demonstrates in her Instagram videos rather often.
We know for a fact that her husband, Richard Lawson, is not into these jokes. In fact, Tina usually comments that he's "hating" on her sense of humor.
Fair enough—if you're married to someone, you're allowed to tell them their jokes are bad. But more recently, it seems Beyoncé herself was hating.
"You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn't do corny jokes all the time," Tina explained in a recent video. "But I told her, when you get to my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you're supposed to take advantage of it." She then proceeded to tell another corny joke.
Even Beyoncé's fans couldn't stand for such disrespect.
Well, don't worry. It doesn't seem Tina's gonna run out of groaners anytime soon.
Keep on cornin' on, Mama.