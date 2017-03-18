Advertising

Many of us tend to think of corny jokes as a dad's job, but Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, mother to Solange and Beyoncé, has a real gift for it. A gift that she demonstrates in her Instagram videos rather often.

Good Morning Sunshine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:02am PST

We know for a fact that her husband, Richard Lawson, is not into these jokes. In fact, Tina usually comments that he's "hating" on her sense of humor.

Advertising

Richard hating on my joke ! It's supposed to be corny ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Fair enough—if you're married to someone, you're allowed to tell them their jokes are bad. But more recently, it seems Beyoncé herself was hating.

"You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn't do corny jokes all the time," Tina explained in a recent video. "But I told her, when you get to my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you're supposed to take advantage of it." She then proceeded to tell another corny joke.

Advertising

Even Beyoncé's fans couldn't stand for such disrespect.

You may be the Queen, @Beyonce, but don't you EVER fix your mouth to come for the Queen Mother pic.twitter.com/b9vGBQNCzL — maxine. (@chrstvphr) March 15, 2017

When Beyonce told Mama Tina she dint have to do corny jokes all the time



Mama Tina pic.twitter.com/tzKBTL18zD — DKT (@darleneturner53) March 15, 2017

sweetie you should mind YOUR business and let tina do her jokes im peace @beyonce pic.twitter.com/zZlK0THl5B — reisi (@reisionce) March 16, 2017

Advertising

Well, don't worry. It doesn't seem Tina's gonna run out of groaners anytime soon.

I forgot to post this Friday so here it go! Really corny I know ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Keep on cornin' on, Mama.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.