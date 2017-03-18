Advertising

Many of us tend to think of corny jokes as a dad's job, but Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, mother to Solange and Beyoncé, has a real gift for it. A gift that she demonstrates in her Instagram videos rather often.

Good Morning Sunshine❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

We know for a fact that her husband, Richard Lawson, is not into these jokes. In fact, Tina usually comments that he's "hating" on her sense of humor.

Advertising

Richard hating on my joke ! It's supposed to be corny ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Fair enough—if you're married to someone, you're allowed to tell them their jokes are bad. But more recently, it seems Beyoncé herself was hating.

"You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn't do corny jokes all the time," Tina explained in a recent video. "But I told her, when you get to my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you're supposed to take advantage of it." She then proceeded to tell another corny joke.

Advertising

Even Beyoncé's fans couldn't stand for such disrespect.

Advertising

Well, don't worry. It doesn't seem Tina's gonna run out of groaners anytime soon.

I forgot to post this Friday so here it go! Really corny I know ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Keep on cornin' on, Mama.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.