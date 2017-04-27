Advertising

Beyoncé (and the twins!) went out for dinner and ordered food, and because she's Beyoncé, her interaction ordering from a server launched a caption contest.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

It was an exciting "Stars: they're just like us!" moment for the internet, who finally had something in common with the ethereal goddess Queen Bey: ordering food.

Now, we don't know which restaurant it was, but it was likely still BYO Hot Sauce.

Advertising

https://giphy.com/gifs/beyonce-halftime-show-hot-sauce-l4Ki0CkIsHzIgdY76

Beyoncé's elegant pointing and speaking evoked fantasies of what it's like to order food while living the glamorous life and Twitter delivered.

"I, as Beyoncé, will just have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice." pic.twitter.com/RoPc0mYcpJ — dad (@animalfriespls) April 27, 2017

Instead of the Mahi-Mahi, can I just get the one Mahi because I'm not that hungry? pic.twitter.com/UnlU16v5rp — masc potatoes (@CertifiedFool_) April 27, 2017

Advertising

"Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — "Auntie" (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

"take this $2.75 charge off here, I actually told y'all to take that soda back and then l ordered a water with lemon." pic.twitter.com/oX1yvuJbxD — XXII (@Ibelikeuhh_) April 26, 2017

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — BLACK (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017

Advertising

Beyoncé: Let me just have the...

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

"It's Beyoncé not Beyonce girl don't make me get up" pic.twitter.com/IPAZk97aSh — Monkey D. Luffy (@StrawHatShounen) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: Can I have the card machine? We are splitting the bill, I only had a margherita pizza and a tap water. pic.twitter.com/F9tYNUUt7I — F L I C K (@felicityjoyce) April 27, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.