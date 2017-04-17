Advertising

Beyoncé Knowles celebrated Easter Sunday with her family in a garden party that was exactly as classy and perfect as you'd imagine. The whole clan was there: Jay Z, Bianca Lawson, Blue Ivy, and many more. (The only no-show was Solange, who's performing at Coachella right now. The show must go on.) Of course, Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson was there to take document the whole thing on Instagram. One of her pics in particular is going viral, because of how radiant, and extremely pregnant, Beyoncé looks. Remember, she's carrying twins.

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Is she wearing white, or is she just bathed in the radiance of pure maternal energy?

Here's a video also posted by Lawson, which also features a little bit of Beyoncé. Not enough, of course, but then again there never is.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Is it possible for Bey to not look perfect for a second? Or would that rip a hole in the space-time continuum? For the sake of the universe, I hope we never find out.

