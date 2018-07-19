Fans think Beyoncé is pregnant again because of these subtle 'hints.'

Is Beyoncé trying to tell fans that baby number four is on the way?

Beyoncé's loyal Beyhive has been buzzing with rumors that the "Lemonade" singer is expecting a baby, and the evidence they are presenting is pretty compelling. Let's break it down, shall we?

Right now Beyoncé and Jay-Z are finishing up the European leg of their 'On the Run Tour II.' Of course, hundreds of fans are taking video while attending the concert, and many captured this eyebrow-raising moment.

At the end of the song "Bonnie & Clyde," Beyoncé appears to put her hand on her stomach and smile:

The song was Bey and Jay's first big collaboration— could she be using it to announce their next big collaboration?

The moment also seriously reminded people of the time she confirmed her pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the 2011 VMAs by closing "Love on Top" with a similar gesture: