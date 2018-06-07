So, about that picture of Beyoncé's twins. Those weren't her twins.

Uh, hey. This is awkward but...

Remember yesterday when we were all excited because we finally saw a picture of Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir?

Well, yeah...about that...

No, those are not Beyoncé's twins in the viral photo going around.



Her rep was quick to confirm that they aren’t Sir and Rumi.https://t.co/pLcKkXUj7c — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 6, 2018

Oops!

Since Beyoncé's gave birth to her twins last year, she has mostly been keeping her two youngest children out of the spotlight. Of course, she debuted Rumi and Sir in this truly iconic Instagram post, but besides that, we really haven't seen any more of them.

So when Beyoncé used this image of herself holding two babies on the opening night of her On the Run II tour on Wednesday, naturally everyone assumed that those were her babies.

I CANT 😭😭🤧🤧🤧😍😍 A post shared by Beyslayy (@beyslayy) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Everyone commenting on the pictures on Instagram were excited to finally see the babies.

"The twins! Finally!" wrote on commenter.