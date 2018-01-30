Beyoncé brought snacks for Blue Ivy to the Grammys, providing photo evidence she is relatable.

Advertising
Although Beyoncé showed up to the Grammys on Sunday looking superior to all of mankind, her humanity showed during the awards ceremony.
Tucked somewhere inside her outfit were a plethora of snacks for her six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy—who notably shushed her parents during the Grammys. Bey's husband, Jay-Z, also partook in Beyoncé's offerings.
Beyoncé may be a demi-goddess, but she's also a mom.
Juice boxes are going to be flying off the shelves everywhere—unless you're already a parent to a young child, then your house is probably overflowing with them right now.
I'm still wondering where Bey packed those snacks. In her hat, maybe??
