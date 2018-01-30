Beyoncé brought snacks for Blue Ivy to the Grammys, providing photo evidence she is relatable.

Although Beyoncé showed up to the Grammys on Sunday looking superior to all of mankind, her humanity showed during the awards ceremony.

Tucked somewhere inside her outfit were a plethora of snacks for her six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy—who notably shushed her parents during the Grammys. Bey's husband, Jay-Z, also partook in Beyoncé's offerings.

While we were all looking for #Beyonce at the #Grammys, she was out getting snacks for #BlueIvy

Beyoncé may be a demi-goddess, but she's also a mom.

Im here for Beyonce wearing $6.8 Million dollar custom made 70 carat,diamond and titanium Lorraine Schwartz earrings with 35 carat centre gems feeding Blue some $4 juice while her Billionaire husband casually eats from Blue's snacks she brought from home.

Dope AF 👊🏽



Juice boxes are going to be flying off the shelves everywhere—unless you're already a parent to a young child, then your house is probably overflowing with them right now.

It's reassuring as a mom to know even Beyoncé gets stuck hauling around snacks for her kid like some kind of sentient walking pantry. If I leave the house without goldfish crackers I, pretty sure the world would end.