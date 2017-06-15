Advertising

If you, too, have been waiting with baited breath for Beyoncé to give birth to the newest members of America's royal family, the wait might soon—or already—be over.

Though there has been no official news about the state of Bey's womb, members of her loyal fan-base on Twitter seem to think that the birth of Bey's twins is imminent. Either that, or it's already happened.

Remember when Lemonade dropped last year and NO ONE saw it coming? If anyone could pull off a secret birth and keep it from the public, it would be Mr. and Mrs. Beyoncé.



So where do these rumors that the Bey Beys have already been born come from? It seems they can be traced back to these three clues:

1) According to E! News, paparazzi spotted "several black Escalade SUVs" leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z's neighborhood on Tuesday.

But maybe they were just going on a day trip?

2) Someone claiming to work at UCLA hospital anonymously submitted a report to The Shade Room that Bey had arrived at the hospital and they were in the process of shutting down an entire floor for her.

We'll take this one with a grain of salt. But WE'LL TAKE IT. 3. Bey's hairdresser posted this Instagram photo on Monday telling her to "hang in there, Mama!"

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!! A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT



Maybe he just meant hang in there" because she's super-pregnant with twins?

WE DON'T KNOW. Though we have noticed she's been noticeably quiet on Instagram for the past two weeks.

The Beyhive is buzzing on Twitter with rumors that the babies either were already born or are currently on their way. These people seem pretty certain:

Friend: how are you?

Me, knowing beyonce probably giving birth but not 100% sure and just wishing she'd let me know she's ok: pic.twitter.com/daT614MHsO — Not Again Ben 👻 (@NotAgainBen) June 15, 2017

Trump: Hey guys it's my birth-



Beyoncé and the twins: pic.twitter.com/jc0nzJwNDq — Isaac (@Izzzaaq) June 14, 2017



can't believe beyoncé gave birth to twins during gemini season... how is she gonna raise five kids? — Lauren Holt (@so_coLAURful) June 15, 2017

beyoncé is in labor right now... i feel like i'm in labor with her... we got this girl — urbandoll (@urbandoll) June 15, 2017

Conspiracy theory: Beyoncé had her twins already and is hiding them from us — evelyn (@supevelyn_) June 14, 2017



Others are just getting impatient af. And we can't blame them.

If Beyoncé don't go on and tell us the twins are here already like we don't need the good damn news — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 15, 2017

But I guess we'll just have to sit back and let Beyoncé deliver her twins on her own time. In the meantime, we'll TRY to relax. But it's not gonna be easy.

