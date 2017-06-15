Advertising

If you, too, have been waiting with baited breath for Beyoncé to give birth to the newest members of America's royal family, the wait might soon—or already—be over.

Though there has been no official news about the state of Bey's womb, members of her loyal fan-base on Twitter seem to think that the birth of Bey's twins is imminent. Either that, or it's already happened.

Remember when Lemonade dropped last year and NO ONE saw it coming? If anyone could pull off a secret birth and keep it from the public, it would be Mr. and Mrs. Beyoncé.

So where do these rumors that the Bey Beys have already been born come from? It seems they can be traced back to these three clues:

1) According to E! News, paparazzi spotted "several black Escalade SUVs" leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z's neighborhood on Tuesday.

But maybe they were just going on a day trip?

2) Someone claiming to work at UCLA hospital anonymously submitted a report to The Shade Room that Bey had arrived at the hospital and they were in the process of shutting down an entire floor for her.

Roommate Talk Posts Are 100 Percent User SUBMITTED And We Cannot Confirm With 100 Percent Certainty The Validity of These Stories. Sip tea wisely. ______________________________ Dear ShadeRoom, ______________________________ Y'all already know I love #Beyoncé! My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey! ______________________________ She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they're in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they're moving patients to another building. ______________________________ Also if y'all noticed hair legend Chuck Amos posted a picture of him and Bey with the caption, "Hang in there, Mama." ______________________________ You heard it from me first! ______________________________ Signed By HeyQueen

We'll take this one with a grain of salt. But WE'LL TAKE IT.

3. Bey's hairdresser posted this Instagram photo on Monday telling her to "hang in there, Mama!"

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!!

Maybe he just meant hang in there" because she's super-pregnant with twins?

WE DON'T KNOW. Though we have noticed she's been noticeably quiet on Instagram for the past two weeks.

The Beyhive is buzzing on Twitter with rumors that the babies either were already born or are currently on their way. These people seem pretty certain:

Others are just getting impatient af. And we can't blame them.

But I guess we'll just have to sit back and let Beyoncé deliver her twins on her own time. In the meantime, we'll TRY to relax. But it's not gonna be easy.

