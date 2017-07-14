Advertising

Beyoncé posted a picture of her one-month-old twins early this is morning, and the internet is seriously freaking out. Which is not surprising, given that people have been waiting with bated breath to find out anything about the twins since we found out Beyoncé gave birth.

In the post, Beyoncé announced that the twins were one-month-old today, so go ahead and mark June 14 as a holiday from here on out. She also confirmed the twins' names: Sir Carter and Rumi.

But wait, does that mean Rumi is not a Carter? And does that make Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? Anyway, the picture has already become one of the top 10 most liked pictures on Instagram.

The Beyhive right now. Giphy

The internet seriously lost its collective mind.

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

Me celebrating Sir Carter and Rumi's 1 month birthday pic.twitter.com/3HXIT1QhVz — Sister Bettina (@Sister_Bettina) July 14, 2017

The hive when Beyoncé announced Rumi and Sir on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ALb05OGA8o — RUMI AND SIR (@beyupdates_) July 14, 2017

Me: Yawning about to go to sleep.



Beyoncé posts Sir Carter and Rumi.



Me: pic.twitter.com/GH5qPCDfcd — RLW (@MrRLWalton) July 14, 2017

#beyoncetwins



Wife: The twins are here !!!!

Me: Huh..??

Wife: Sir Carter and Rumi

Me: pic.twitter.com/UQxXdBdFxK — The invisible man (@invisibleman_17) July 14, 2017

BEYONCE REALLY CAME INTO THE NIGHT. SIR AND RUMI CARTER. WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO SAY AT MY FUNERAL NOW THAT THEY'VE KILLED ME. OMG. pic.twitter.com/z9p3REU1oy — Whit (@I_Slayy) July 14, 2017

Some people got it together enough to make some jokes.

Beyoncé waits till the whole world is asleep before she drops anything and I'm tired of it. I haven't had a healthy snooze in 15 years — Danny (@localblackicon) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/W1gmgVYRV8 — Infamously unknown (@Whytrustme) July 14, 2017

I don't understand how people that don't like Beyonce know everything she does immediately. I never know what Kid Rock did. Or Nugent. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 14, 2017

How does Beyonce's left knee glow better than yall faces? pic.twitter.com/NtY0UF5KjS — HaramBae (@SirAzamAlot) July 14, 2017

Within minutes, memes aplenty were born.

Beyoncé, Sir Carter and Rumi did THAT. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aqjolQ5Rrb — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 14, 2017

Beyonce posts the first photo of her twins Sir and Rumi pic.twitter.com/RZmbWmsfhf — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 14, 2017

Here's some more cool stuff!

Beyoncé unveiled the picture of her twins w/the Sun conjunct Castor & Pollux (the twins) the 2 brightest stars in the Gemini constellation. — starheal (@starheal) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé introducing Blue Ivy in 2012 / Beyoncé introducing Sir Carter and Rumi in 2017 pic.twitter.com/sRx6q9d9WU — E (@esheikh_) July 14, 2017

Beyonce ft the Geminis ca 2500 BC. pic.twitter.com/KUNafP1n14 — toe bandit (@youngtraveIIer) July 14, 2017

Those two babies are gorgeous, but we already knew they would be. Congratulations to Beyoncé (and you, too, Jay Z)!

A birth announcement befitting a queen.

