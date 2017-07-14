Beyoncé posted a picture of her one-month-old twins early this is morning, and the internet is seriously freaking out. Which is not surprising, given that people have been waiting with bated breath to find out anything about the twins since we found out Beyoncé gave birth.
In the post, Beyoncé announced that the twins were one-month-old today, so go ahead and mark June 14 as a holiday from here on out. She also confirmed the twins' names: Sir Carter and Rumi.
But wait, does that mean Rumi is not a Carter? And does that make Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? Anyway, the picture has already become one of the top 10 most liked pictures on Instagram.
The internet seriously lost its collective mind.
Some people got it together enough to make some jokes.
Within minutes, memes aplenty were born.
Those two babies are gorgeous, but we already knew they would be. Congratulations to Beyoncé (and you, too, Jay Z)!