Advertising

OH BOY. Big news today, guys. Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly welcomed their twins into the world. It seems that everyone on the internet is relishing in the joy of the new little Carters' arrival. By "relishing," we mean "completely losing their minds."

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the twins' birth.

There were expressions of joy.

The twins are here !! That's what they say 👀#Beyonce pic.twitter.com/KFainWOnzR — Elle Jay (@mslaceyj) June 18, 2017

Advertising

Aaaaanywho. Super excited about the twins and they're magic and I'll love them as my own — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 18, 2017

Some thought the twins would be more excited than anyone when they realized who their mom was.

When Beyoncé's twins realise who they came out of: pic.twitter.com/rQfTyJhYIF — ... (@lifeof__) June 18, 2017

beyonce's twins after they're born and see their mama: pic.twitter.com/lX24aHTxEp — papasonnie (@FocRoy) June 17, 2017

Some people were hesitant to believe the news, given Beyoncé's history of secret-keeping.

everybody: the twins are here.

me: I'll wait for Beyoncé to tell us FROM HER OWN MOUTH about Houston & Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/eymGZMpyEO — destiny's grandchild (@dstnysgranchild) June 18, 2017

Advertising

The twins ain't here until BEYONCÉ says the twins are here so until BEYONCÉ says they're here you can cut the noise @usweekly pic.twitter.com/dLfFvpXZ8s — Reclaiming My Time (@YonceHaunted) June 18, 2017

Beyonce created a whole album in secrecy I ain't believing the twins are here until she says so herself! #beyonce #beyoncetwins — Manny&Marv (@TheGroupChat_) June 18, 2017

Y'all..just remember that Beyoncé got married, made TWO visual albums, gave birth to Blue and got pregnant with TWINS and NONE of y'all knew pic.twitter.com/YAzVSbZ6km — ㅤㅤ (@XINCHTRE) June 17, 2017

Honestly, they make a good point.

Some people speculated how Blue Ivy would react to the arrival of her new siblings.

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins, but Blue Ivy just lost 2/3 of her inheritance#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/fsvNRNg2tW — A Girl Has No Name (@lorislifehacks) June 18, 2017

Advertising

Blue Ivy meeting #Beyonce's twins for the first time pic.twitter.com/eygi66TE7s — Tal 🦋 (@taliajjones) June 18, 2017

And of course, there were many jokes.

#Beyonce has reportedly given birth to the twins, which means her next Instagram photo will be the greatest photo of all time. pic.twitter.com/DOcLM8TpoH — Michelle da Silva (@michdas) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins have arrived, but for Tidal subscribers they arrived a week earlier. — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) June 18, 2017

😔 beyoncé snapped me the twins but i forgot to screenshot again 🙄 sorry everyone — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 18, 2017

Advertising

#Beyonce Introducing the twins: 'So this is breakda and Internet cause that's what they gonna do.' Kim's response: pic.twitter.com/OFYIXAYEYx — Jake Callahan (@jkyboitheweapon) June 18, 2017

DJ Khaled: "when will the twins be ready?"

Beyoncé: "they'll be born in-"

DJ Khaled: "no, for the studio." — Ridiculousness Fans (@WeLoveRobDyrdek) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé after giving birth to twin #1:

"I could have another you in a minute, matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby." #BeyonceTwins pic.twitter.com/RXLXOfZAJb — Joshua 🌙 (@Joshua__Nash) June 18, 2017

beyoncé twins gonna be studio ready before they develop object permanence — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 18, 2017

Advertising

It's good to know that the entire internet is freaking out about this as much as we are. We feel very close to all of you right now. Congratulations to Bey and Jay on the arrival of their new little babies!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.