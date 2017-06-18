OH BOY. Big news today, guys. Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly welcomed their twins into the world. It seems that everyone on the internet is relishing in the joy of the new little Carters' arrival. By "relishing," we mean "completely losing their minds."
Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the twins' birth.
There were expressions of joy.
Some thought the twins would be more excited than anyone when they realized who their mom was.
Some people were hesitant to believe the news, given Beyoncé's history of secret-keeping.
Honestly, they make a good point.
Some people speculated how Blue Ivy would react to the arrival of her new siblings.
And of course, there were many jokes.
It's good to know that the entire internet is freaking out about this as much as we are. We feel very close to all of you right now. Congratulations to Bey and Jay on the arrival of their new little babies!