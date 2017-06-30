Advertising

As Beyoncé's fans flocked to her Twitter page to see if she responded to her husband's Friday morning cheating confession, Beyonce gifted the masses a tweet—it's her tenth tweet ever.

Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean, safe water for their children. Let's help them, together: https://t.co/zxxNOtfq2Z #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI pic.twitter.com/olLsohhvvB — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) June 30, 2017

"Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean, safe water for their children," wrote Beyonce, promoting Beygood 4 Burundi. That's Beyoncé's charitable project with UNICEF, which seeks to "bring safe water to the most vulnerable districts in the 'Heart of Africa.'"

But the last time Beyoncé tweeted was to promote her album, Lemonade, in freaking April 2016. So naturally, no one paid any attention to her message. They chose instead to post the exact same GIF and the exact same "OMG A TWEET" message over and over and over. Again, this is normal and to be expected.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH QUEEN I'VE BEEN MISS YOU OMG I CAN'T EVEN BELIEVE YOU ARE TWEETING pic.twitter.com/yiuta5eCgD — ray:z (@reisionce) June 30, 2017

Can you believe she remembered her twitter existed? pic.twitter.com/upx4OklScu — zak (@whytryshay) June 30, 2017

you remembered your password omg — Jeff. (@namelessjeff) June 30, 2017

since you remember your password. where are the twins? pic.twitter.com/Sy161dHU3Z — NM4 is coming (@minajfIow) June 30, 2017

Then there were those who came to drag Jay-Z. In case you missed it, this morning Jay-Z dropped an album that referenced, and fessed up to, Beyoncé's cheating allegations on Lemonade.

"Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky"

Me when I see Jay Z pic.twitter.com/VECjffvy7N — zak (@whytryshay) June 30, 2017

she doesn't even follow him on twitter but she follows other people. the shade! pic.twitter.com/4pu6uluzVx — ㅤ (@rihalright) June 30, 2017

BEYONCÉ I AM SO SORRY I WASN'T THERE FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/rTM6j3Sqvh — ctrl (@slutlooks) June 30, 2017

She's only here to drag Jay for cheating — zak (@whytryshay) June 30, 2017

And although you clicked onto Beyoncé's Twitter profile for Lemonade-powered attacks on her husband Jay-Z's infidelity, you could take this opportunity to donate a tax-deductible gift.

As the page suggests, a $3.11 donation is worth a 68-ounce water container, a $5.00 donation provides a "simple, sanitary hands-free tap," and for just over 80 bucks you can provide an entire family with a "safe drinking water kit."

Or you can do what everyone else does, and just post about Jay-Z and have fun.

Either way, the tweet had 6,000 retweets in about two hours, Bey's charity got a ton of exposure, and Beyoncé timing is genius.

