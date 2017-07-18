Advertising

The Beyhive has been activated thanks to a half hilarious, half disturbing tweet about Beyoncé's wax figurines.

Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee tweeted out photos of alleged Beyoncé wax statues, with the note that they look nothing like their model. "Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé," she wrote.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

While the truly odd thing is the fact that humans make replicas of celebrities out of wax, it's also strange that these supposed copies of one of the world's biggest pop stars are so unrecognizable.

Some people noted that the figures appear to be white-washed, which we can bet Bey would not be too happy about.

who are these white ladies — Alyssa Galella (@woodlandalyssa) July 19, 2017

I thought these were white women in costumes as Beyoncé LOL https://t.co/8WtTrRkpwv — ✨KENZO✨ (@_ogstar) July 19, 2017

Why do they all look like Lindsey Lohan w a bad tan https://t.co/fZoJfTMiqB — (ᵔᴥᵔ) Ⓥ (@__makesnosense) July 19, 2017

Even Las Vegas can't seem to harness the power to design Beyoncé.

This is her in Vegas that I took a few months back.... pic.twitter.com/9q79yC0Vde — BO (@VWEBBJR) July 19, 2017

Others seem to think this is all a mistake and one of the images is actually of Shakira. (Although Madame Tussaud's does seem to have a handle on Shakira's more recognizable looks.)

I think that's Shakira — CherryLosAngeles (@cherry_LA) July 19, 2017

The most believable reason? Beyoncé is just too good to exist in wax form.

It's because no one can recreate Beyoncé🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/iDeda2iluh — Low Five Ghost (@EthanShaffer97) July 19, 2017

She's so unique professionals can't even get it right 😂💀💀 https://t.co/Gb7wiAQkZ0 — Skye (@NotSkyeMeadows) July 19, 2017

