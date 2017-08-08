Advertising

Ah, people sure do love to tell celebrities that they're parenting wrong. The culprit this time? A photo of Beyoncé sipping wine at a restaurant has sparked an internet-wide debate about breastfeeding.

About a month and a half after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé posted this photo from her date night with Jay-Z that shows her calmly enjoying a glass of wine at a sushi restaurant.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Nothing wrong with that, right? Well, it was posted on the internet so OF COURSE people are going to find something wrong with it! You see, Beyoncé is currently breastfeeding her twins, and some commenters were a little freaked out that she was having a glass of wine.

Advertising

Instagram: beyonce

One person didn't seem so concerned with breastfeeding specifically, but just had this to say:

Instagram: beyonce

Many people rose to Bey's defense, pointing out that one glass of wine while breastfeeding is *probably* okay.

Advertising

But it didn't stop there. Beyoncé's Instagram post sparked an internet-wide debate over whether or not drinking while breastfeeding is okay.

People were talking about it on Twitter.

I hope Beyonce ain't using the twins to feed the twins after that glass of wine... #ImJustSayin #IBelieveThatChildrenAreOurFuture — Mr. I-Dont-Care (@OdysseusKC) August 6, 2017

*women bitch about women bitching about other women*



*women drag Beyoncé for apparently having wine a month after giving birth*



Sit. Down. https://t.co/dCrgxGK0cC — Sarah Maree Cameron (@xsarahmareex) August 7, 2017

And it even made the news.

The post has sparked debate on whether it’s ok to drink while breastfeeding. What do you think? #9Today https://t.co/7U6clwUdtX — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Look, we know breastfeeding can be a controversial topic in the mom world. But we're pretty sure Beyoncé didn't chug a glass of wine and then immediately feed her children. (She was out on a date with Jay-Z, after all.) So it probably all worked out okay. Can't we all just let each other live our lives?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.