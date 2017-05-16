Advertising

Bill Cosby gave his first interview in more than two years to reporter Michael Smerconish on Sirius Radio, and a preview of the painfully awkward interview dropped last night.

Cosby's daughters, Erinn and Ensa, released a statement on Monday on "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which they claimed their dad is innocent and that he is the victim of a "witch hunt." Cosby's youngest daughter, Evin, also made a statement last month defending her dad.

In the two-minute-long clip, the comedian, who is currently facing accusations of sexual assault from over 60 women, said that his daughter Ensa had a point when she defended her dad and blamed "systemic racism" for the extensive charges against him.

"I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I've witnessed my father's reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof," said Ensa. "I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

In the clip from Bill Cosby's latest interview, Smerconish played back this statement from Ensa and then asked Cosby, "Do you agree with that?"

This was the comedian's convoluted reply:

Could be. Could be. I can’t say anything, but there are certain things that I look at and I apply to the situation and… there are so many tentacles, so many different… “nefarious” is a great word, and I just truly believe that, um, some of it may very well be that.

Smerconish then pointed out "but your accusers are both black and white," to which Cosby replied:

Well, let me put it to you this way. When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone. So if it’s in terms of whatever the charge is, I think you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So it’s not all, not every but I do think that there’s some.

Cosby insisting he "can’t say anything" else is presumably on account of the legal charges against him and his upcoming trial, which half explains his vagueness in this interview.

You can listen to the clip here, if you can bear it:

The 79-year-old is scheduled to go to trial in June for criminal charges of allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Constand is one of more than 60 women in the past three years to accuse Cosby of sexual assault.

Of those 60 women, 35 told their stories of Cosby's alleged behavior towards them in a New York Magazine profile last July. You can read their heartbreaking stories here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.