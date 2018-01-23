Bill Cosby returned to stand up and it was even more cringey than you'd imagine.

Alleged serial rapist Bill Cosby decided to return to the fine art of standup comedy last night after a two year hiatus, making a surprise appearance at a jazz club in Philadelphia. Because that's just what the world needs right now: more sexual predators in comedy! And more surprises!
The 80-year-old comedian, who is accused by dozens of women of sexual abuse including multiple counts of allegedly drugging and raping women, performed storytelling and standup for an audience of about 50 people last night, NPR reports.
According to NPR, Cosby's comedy included a story about his drunk uncle William, and the birth of his little brother when he was a kid. He also joked about aging and his impending blindness, with no mention of his trial or the over 60 women who have accused him of assault. Hilarious!
You can watch some of his set here:
"You laugh when blind people walk into things. And guess what? Blind people laugh when sighted people fall down," Cosby says, laughing at himself.
At some point in the evening, he moved on to drums. This guy really is a jack of all trades.
Also, this happened:
This is reportedly the first time Cosby has performed publicly since 2015, when his alleged victims began to speak publicly after a video of comedian Hannibal Buress joking about the accusations went viral.
If you're needing a bit of a comedy palate cleanser, you can watch that video here:
Remember there's lots of great comedy out there, not being performed by alleged serial rapists! Check it out!