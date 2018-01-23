Bill Cosby returned to stand up and it was even more cringey than you'd imagine.

Alleged serial rapist Bill Cosby decided to return to the fine art of standup comedy last night after a two year hiatus, making a surprise appearance at a jazz club in Philadelphia. Because that's just what the world needs right now: more sexual predators in comedy! And more surprises!

Bill Cosby about to do an impromptu comedy set at a jazz club in Germantown. Jury selection in his second criminal trial on sexual assault charges start at the end o March... pic.twitter.com/z6dxapy3FS — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 22, 2018

The 80-year-old comedian, who is accused by dozens of women of sexual abuse including multiple counts of allegedly drugging and raping women, performed storytelling and standup for an audience of about 50 people last night, NPR reports.

Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

According to NPR, Cosby's comedy included a story about his drunk uncle William, and the birth of his little brother when he was a kid. He also joked about aging and his impending blindness, with no mention of his trial or the over 60 women who have accused him of assault. Hilarious!

You can watch some of his set here: