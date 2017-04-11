Advertising

Leave it to Bill O'Reilly to laugh at something awful. On Monday night, the Fox News host talked about the now infamous clip of a doctor being dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight. As he watched the clip, O'Reilly laughed (laughed!), while telling Fox News correspondent Rob Schmitt, "I shouldn't be laughing, but it's just so bizarre."

Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing"



pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017

It was definitely bizarre, but nothing about it was funny. According to Business Insider, O'Reilly didn't stop there. "They had to get some United Airlines personnel from Chicago to Louisville. . . they had to get them there, and so they asked for volunteers, and obviously, this guy didn't volunteer," Bill O'Reilly said, while still laughing.

Apparently, O'Reilly finally managed to stop laughing by the end of the segment, because he suddenly got serious, saying, "Can't have this kind of stuff — it looks like a police state." We can't believe we're saying this, but we actually agree with him on something.

Interesting that O'Reilly is in such a cheery mood, given the sexual harassment allegations against him and the recent spate of advertisers pulling out of his show.

