Advertising

The Billboard Music Awards, AKA the poor man's Grammys, were Sunday night, and celebrities hit the red carpet in outfits that will seriously make them want to fire their stylists on Monday. In the spirit of full disclosure, we don't know much about fashion, but we know a ton about being petty. Let's judge some people's outfits, shall we?

This year's worst dressed list includes:

1. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Stop me if you heard this one: a fake cowboy and a used car salesman walk into a bar...
Stop me if you heard this one: a fake cowboy and a used car salesman walk into a bar...
Getty
Advertising

2. DJ Khaled

Those pants look like he borrowed them a catering company.
Those pants look like he borrowed them a catering company.
Getty

3. Ashley Tisdale

Ugh, this outfit is great conceptually, but that silhouette is just not flattering.
Ugh, this outfit is great conceptually, but that silhouette is just not flattering.

4. Jason Derulo

GREEN VELVET? In MAY? In VEGAS? No. I would say more, but Derulo is probably getting enough literal and metaphorical heat already.
GREEN VELVET? In MAY? In VEGAS? No. I would say more, but Derulo is probably getting enough literal and metaphorical heat already.
Getty

5. Noah Cyrus

Can someone tell Miley Cryus' little sister that JNCO Jeans aren't a thing anymore?
Can someone tell Miley Cryus' little sister that JNCO Jeans aren't a thing anymore?
Advertising

6. Denica

Look, we can appreciate taking a fashion risk, but this one is just way too pointy.
Look, we can appreciate taking a fashion risk, but this one is just way too pointy.

7. Halsey

How can a bra be too tight and too saggy at the same time? Maybe Halsey should untie the trench coat from around her waist and use it to cover her outfit.
How can a bra be too tight and too saggy at the same time? Maybe Halsey should untie the trench coat from around her waist and use it to cover her outfit.

8. Rita Orta

Half mother-of-the-bride, half lady-of-the-night, all ugly.
Half mother-of-the-bride, half lady-of-the-night, all ugly.
Getty
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.