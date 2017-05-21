Advertising
The Billboard Music Awards, AKA the poor man's Grammys, were Sunday night, and celebrities hit the red carpet in outfits that will seriously make them want to fire their stylists on Monday. In the spirit of full disclosure, we don't know much about fashion, but we know a ton about being petty. Let's judge some people's outfits, shall we?
This year's worst dressed list includes:
1. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
2. DJ Khaled
3. Ashley Tisdale
4. Jason Derulo
5. Noah Cyrus
6. Denica
7. Halsey
8. Rita Orta
