Carrie Fisher passed away this past January, but her legacy has continued to shine on. On Friday, Fisher was honored at Disney's D23 Expo with the Disney Legends Award. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, penned a moving speech to accept the award on her mom's behalf.

Lourd couldn't make the actual ceremony due to filming on American Horror Story, but wrote an emotional tribute to her mom in a letter, read aloud by Disney chairman Bob Iger at the event.

Lourd talked about her and Fisher's shared love of all things Disney, and how excited Fisher was to become a part of the Disney family.

"As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics," Lourd wrote. "I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. And we went to Disneyland so much that I now realize that she might've loved it even more than I did. So becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her."

Lourd went on to say how much this award would've meant to her mom. "She always secretly wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney Legend would've been her ultimate dream," her letter continued.

"I wish I could be there to accept this award on her behalf, but I'm unfortunately currently working on American Horror Story," Lourd wrote.

She concluded her letter by thanking Disney for inducting her mom as a Disney Legend.

"I'm beyond grateful to Mr. Iger and everyone at Disney for this incredible honor," Lourd wrote. "Thank you again, and may the Force be with you always."

Mark Hamill, who was also presented with a Disney Legends Award at the expo, also took a moment to pay tribute to Fisher in his speech.

He joked about how they "really were like siblings," who'd "have huge fights," but loved each other. "I know if she were here this morning, she would've flipped me the bird at least twice already," Hamill joked about Fisher.

You can watch his full acceptance speech below.

WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING.

