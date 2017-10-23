Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd got a tattoo to match her mom's.

On Saturday, Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, got a tattoo matching the one her mom had (oops, teared up just typing that). The day Lourd, 25, chose to get the tattoo would have been her mother's 61st birthday. She posted pictures of the tattoos on Instagram—first hers, done by tattoo-artist-to-the-stars Doctor Woo, and then a second photo of her mother's.
As you can see, the tattoos are not identical, but I'd still call it a matching tattoo because it's in the same spot (ankle) and of the same stuff (moon, planet, and star).
In September, Lourd appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about losing her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, within a day of each other in December 2016. She told Ellen,
There's no way to really explain it, and it's so hard to talk about. If I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. If I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. It's really hard to know what to say about it because it is so surreal and impossible to deal with.
Lourd's new tattoo is a moving tribute to someone we lost too soon. RIP Carrie Fisher.