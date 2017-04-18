Advertising

After the Access Hollywood tape of Trump bragging about sexual assault leaked leading up to the election this past fall, Billy Bush was promptly fired from NBC. Well, after months he's back and wants America to know that he's ready to be on TV again. He told us this using a classic form of PR: an Instagram video of him singing while getting a haircut.

Time for a haircut with my beloved @tommy_cyr. A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

The tune of choice? "Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee" from the hit musical Grease. Billy's lyrics went like this:

Look at me, I'm Billy B Trying to get back on TV My hair's long and flat and it makes me look fat And I can't be--I'm Billy B

Honestly, it made me kind of sad. Billy, looking into the camera, brow furrowed, clearly having written these cheesy lyrics ahead of time, while a man behind him silently cuts his hair. Sigh. Good luck out there, Billy B. Maybe there's hope for you yet. After all, the man in that Access Hollywood video did go on to win the election and become our President. Now please enjoy the original Grease version of the song to make you less sad.

