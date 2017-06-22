Advertising

Proud daughter alert. Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram to share some exciting news: her late father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Bindi posted a sweet throwback pic of herself with her dad, giving the thumbs up. She wrote: “I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame”

Advertising

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Fans were excited by the news, with comments such as: “Can't think of anyone who deserves it more. Congratulations” and “Omg yesssss! There is no one more deserving than your heroic dad!!!”

Advertising

Earlier in the day, she posted a throwback pic of her mom and brother, Robert Irwin, with the caption: “My everything. I count my blessings each day for such a beautiful little family. The greatest love & happiness. Home is anywhere with you.”

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

It’s definitely been a week of love and warm sentiments for Bindi, with this post about her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, just days ago: “This is one of my favourite photos of you @chandlerpowell. Thank you for being such a light in my life. You are there for me during the challenging times and the beautiful moments. I love your kindness, your patience and your strength. You are an extraordinary human being and a true blessing. #ForeverMySunshine.”

Advertising

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

And this sweet video that Bindi posted will melt your heart, as she fondly remembers her dad: “Dad, you give me strength every day. These memories will live with me forever. I miss you with all my heart but I'm beyond grateful for the time we had. I hope someday we are all together again. I love you.”

Advertising

Dad, you give me strength every day. These memories will live with me forever. I miss you with all my heart but I'm beyond grateful for the time we had. I hope someday we are all together again. I love you. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.