Bindi Irwin terrifies entire internet by taking after her dad in the best way.

Bindi Irwin is growing up to be just like her dad, the late Steve Irwin of Crocodile Hunter fame. She loves all animals, and she's seemingly fearless, as this recent tweet of hers proves. The 19-year-old posted a picture of herself with a huge tarantula on her neck, along with the words, "Some days you just need to cuddle a tarantula...Meet this sweetheart. Her name is Harriet."
Um, hi Harriet. Okay, maybe Bindi needs to cuddle with a huge hairy tarantula, but I definitely don't, and neither, it seems, do a lot of people on Twitter.
People were also shocked by just how grown up she is now.
But in all honesty, there's no need to be scared about Bindi cuddling Harriet. Tarantulas rarely bite, and even when they do, it's usually (supposedly) not much more painful or dangerous than a bee sting because their venom is very weak. Unlike Bindi, who is strong and tough and would make her dad very proud.