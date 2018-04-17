Bindi Irwin terrifies entire internet by taking after her dad in the best way.

Bindi Irwin is growing up to be just like her dad, the late Steve Irwin of Crocodile Hunter fame. She loves all animals, and she's seemingly fearless, as this recent tweet of hers proves. The 19-year-old posted a picture of herself with a huge tarantula on her neck, along with the words, "Some days you just need to cuddle a tarantula...Meet this sweetheart. Her name is Harriet."

🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/0JrJN7Vcem — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) May 3, 2017

Um, hi Harriet. Okay, maybe Bindi needs to cuddle with a huge hairy tarantula, but I definitely don't, and neither, it seems, do a lot of people on Twitter.

I really was like smh white people are so stupid until I saw her last name...carry on with ur activities, be safe ,we love you ❤️ https://t.co/Jwy1kLq5Pt — Zeke TF (@nygelt) April 9, 2018

BYEEEEEE — NK (@nicolekramer33) June 27, 2017

People were also shocked by just how grown up she is now.