In an interview with Good Morning America set to air today, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna revealed that she was "devastated" by Kardashian posting nudes of her to Instagram last week.

ONLY ON @GMA: @BLACCHYNA speaks out - what she's saying this morning about "revenge on the internet," her message for women and more... pic.twitter.com/mPCGN63kSy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2017

Stuff got really out of control between the former couple/parents of baby Dream on July 5, when Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of cheating and then posted nude pictures of her to his Instagram account in retaliation—also known as revenge porn.

Kardashian's Instagram account has since been suspended. Instagram: Rob Kardashian

In response, Chyna alleged in tweets that Kardashian beat her and posted Snapchats showing off the $250,000 worth of jewelry that he apparently bought her the day before.

#PressPlay Looks like #BlacChyna is unbothered 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

According to Page Six, Blac Chyna says during the Good Morning America interview:

I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt … betrayed.

Kardashian posting the nudes of Chyna wasn't just a lame move, it was also illegal. In the state of California, revenge porn is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in county jail or a fine of up to $1,000 (which, given, is pocket change to Rob Kardashian).

Chyna has retained the services of Lisa Bloom, the same lawyer who represented actor Mischa Barton in her own revenge porn case.

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Perez Hilton is reporting that Rob Kardashian has hired Robert Shapiro, who was part of O.J. Simpson's defense team along with Kardashian's dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

How quickly this couple went from being engaged to being enraged.

