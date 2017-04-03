Advertising

It looks like Blac Chyna is never going to be able to call herself a Kardashian. A few months ago, Chyna filed a request to trademark the name "Angela Renée Kardashian" (which would presumably be her name if she and Rob Kardashian ever actually get married.) According to TMZ, that request has now been officially denied.

People reports that lawyers for Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian opposed Blac Chyna's request to trademark her Kardashian name back in December.

The Kardashian sisters' lawyers argued in court documents that they would "suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill" if Blac Chyna took a Kardashian name, and that she is "deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity" by changing her name.

So, even if Chyna does end up marrying Rob, it looks like her dream of calling herself a Kardashian won't be coming true anytime soon.

