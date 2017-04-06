Advertising

Like a few other members of the Kardashian Klan, Rob Kardashian has been in a on-again, off-again relationship that has fans constantly speculating WTF is going on?!?! (And non-fans screaming "I DON'T CARE" into the internet void.)

But for those of you who do care (no shame!): it seems the couple might be over for real. A single detail in new photos of Rob's fiancé of one year, Blac Chyna, has people convinced that the turbulent relationship is officially dunzo.

Can you spot it?

Chy at the opening of Tao LA - (4/4/17) #Blacchyna A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Look very closely at her hands.

Chy at the opening of Tao LA - (4/4/17) #Blacchyna A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

That's right: she has FIVE FINGERS on her left hand. And not one of them has a ring on it.

Blac Chyna was photographed at the opening of Tao LA on Tuesday without Rob Kardashian OR the 7-carat diamond ring she usually wears since he proposed to her a year from yesterday.

YES !...!...! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 5, 2016 at 12:19am PDT

And an anonymous "insider" told E! News that the engagement is off:

Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged. In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month...Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.

So maybe it's for the best that Blac Chyna won't be taking the Kardashian name, after all?

On a slightly brighter note, the same insider claims the couple is keeping it "amicable" for the sake of their four-month-old daughter, Dream. "They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," said the source. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."

If this is true, it's sad. But I can't lie, I'm not entirely shocked these two couldn't make it work.

