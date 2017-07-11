Advertising

The saga of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues on, now with even more allegations of physical abuse.

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna and her lawyer sought a restraining order against Kardashian after he went on a rampage against his ex on social media. Things got really ugly when Kardashian even posted some nude photos of Chyna.

A judge granted Chyna's request for a restraining order on Monday. In court documents obtained by People, Chyna alleged that Kardashian had been violent with her in the past, and recalled one particular incident this past April where Kardashian allegedly punched her.

"Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly of me in front of my 4-year-old son, King Stevenson," Chyna claimed. "When I told Rob that he could not speak about me this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, 'I can say whatever the f*** I want!'"

Chyna's story continued:

I used my phone to call King’s father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6’2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5’2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son’s nanny a text that Rob hit me.

Chyna went on to say that she retreated to the bedroom, but Rob followed her. She took her son's nanny's phone to document the incident, since Rob had hers.

I immediately called for King’s nanny to help by taking my young son to another room after Rob punched me. I asked for her phone to document Rob’s abuse because he had taken my phone from me. I then ran to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door." Rob then followed me through the bedroom to the bathroom. I began to record Rob by peering around the closet door and through the glass in the bathroom door. I hid in the closet in fear that he would break the glass bathroom door. I recorded Rob with the nanny’s phone. Rob was yelling, ‘Do you want your phone?! You can record me all you want, I don’t care!’

Chyna concluded her statement by saying she was "in fear" of Kardashian.

"I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly," she said.

"I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him."

