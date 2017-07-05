Advertising

Wow, the dirty laundry airing going on between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna right now is straight up cuckoo bananas. A few weeks ago, the on-again/off-again/on-again/off-again/on-again/off-again/on-again/dear-God-please-break-up-forever couple got back together, according to TMZ, but oh man, the shit has hit the fan today.

First, Kardashian accused Chyna today of cheating on him and using drugs, and claimed that he'd probably spent a million dollars on her in the past two months alone. He aired all kinds of secrets and then he posted nude shots of Chyna on Instagram (ugh, dude, not cool).

But don't think that Chyna didn't respond. Kardashian's baby momma and ex-fiancee took to Snapchat, where she posted the following message in two Snaps:

Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.

Damn, this has escalated VERY quickly. You can count on us to keep you updated.

