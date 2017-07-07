Advertising

Ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Rob Kardashian leaked Blac Chyna's nudes on Wednesday, setting off a social media firestorm, we haven't heard an official response from Blac Chyna, aside from her taking to Snapchat to accuse him of abuse. But it looks like the Kardashian brother could soon have a lawsuit on his hands.

Less than an hour ago, Blac Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom dropped this bombshell on Twitter:

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Twitter is going nuts over the revelation:

well that escalated quickly.... pic.twitter.com/8qTrVg6pcE — Katie Scott (@KatieScottNews) July 7, 2017

Get him girl! @BLACCHYNA

Revenge porn is *never* acceptable, even when your white male fragility is exposed! — Nope 🕳 (@Zerofucks247) July 7, 2017

Sharing nude photos of someone without their consent is considered "revenge porn," which is illegal in the state of California, where the former couple reside. So this could get very, very ugly. We'll keep you posted as the situation unfolds.

