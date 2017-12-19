Blac Chyna's tattoo cover-up fail is another reminder never to tattoo your ex's name.

In case you needed another reason not to get your ex's name permanently inked on your body, here's photographic evidence from Blac Chyna.

Instagram captured a photo of Chyna's latest tattoos that she had originally shared to Snapchat. The tats are simple script spelling out the names of her children Dream (with Rob Kardashian) and King (with Tyga.)

As you can see in the photo, poor Dream isn't the first person to occupy that space on Chyna's hand. People reveals that the half-faded ink used to spell out "Future," another of Chyna's exes. Chyna and Future had a brief but apparently permanently inked romance before she moved on to Kardashian.

"Love the idea! But bad job," one fan commented. "The Dream is smaller than King, (and) you can still see Future's name," wrote another.

Faded background or not, Chyna is clearly ready to fade Future into the past. Pun very much intended.