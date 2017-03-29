Advertising

The East Coast woke up Wednesday morning to Blac Chyna spilling tea as they sipped their coffee. Blac Chyna, ex-fiancé of Rob Kardashian, went off on Tyga, current boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, and father of her son, King Cairo.

What a family. Let's dive in.

Blac Chyna is accusing Tyga of not paying child support, telling him to run to her almost-sister-in-law.

Ironically, Blac Chyna is pulling a Kim Kardashian, using a Snapchat story to expose someone like Kim did with Taylor Swift.

Blac Chyna: You can go get Kylie, Tyga!

Kylie: pic.twitter.com/PEAhwK7RF9 — Lady Olenna Flyrell (@_LoveShyanne) March 29, 2017

The blog The Inquisitor seems to think Chyna is accusing Tyga of cheating on Kylie Jenner, although it's not clear why.

In any case, Blac Chyna tells Tyga to “stop running to your money,” which fans are interpreting is his pet name for Kylie Jenner.

The Snapchat story ends with the address "16101 Ventura Blvd 215."

BLAC CHYNA JUST PUT TYGA'S ADDRESS ON SNAP IM SCREAMING THIS IS A NEW LEVEL OF PETTY pic.twitter.com/YjY1QekPtj — Christina (@Tina_Elizabeth4) March 29, 2017

Context would suggest is Tyga's place, but like a true Kardashian businesswoman, is actually just her makeup store.

hats off to @BLACCHYNA though because 16101 Ventura Blvd is Lashed Bar #petty #stillgrinding 💀 that isn't anyone's house, everyone relax. pic.twitter.com/4VZgZoiL91 — Gemma جميلة Hobson (@gemmarawer) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna is trending just behind #Brexit on Twitter, likely enraging her would-be mother-in-law Kris Jenner by giving the world some juicy drama she won't get to profit off of.

kris jenner when she sees all this blac chyna/ tyga drama and realizes kuwtk didn't film it pic.twitter.com/690scnTCnf — kj (@SupaastarJones) March 29, 2017

Twitter is mostly along for the ride, but rightfully calls out Blac Chyna for calling Tyga "f**," a homophobic slur.

Someone tell Blac Chyna she can drag Tyga without the use of homophobic slurs. — tima (@tmazzzz) March 29, 2017

Me rooting for Blac Chyna then realizing she uses homophobic slurs whenever she gets mad pic.twitter.com/gf087G3N1n — أسود (@NasMaraj) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna used a homophobic slur pic.twitter.com/qtoOuQUZLU — 👸🏽 (@possiblydana) March 29, 2017

Stay tuned to see how Tyga and Kylie Jenner react, because it almost certainly won't be in private.

