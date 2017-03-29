The East Coast woke up Wednesday morning to Blac Chyna spilling tea as they sipped their coffee. Blac Chyna, ex-fiancé of Rob Kardashian, went off on Tyga, current boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, and father of her son, King Cairo.
What a family. Let's dive in.
(We don't know who Terrell and Heather are yet but are excited to find out.)
Blac Chyna is accusing Tyga of not paying child support, telling him to run to her almost-sister-in-law.
Ironically, Blac Chyna is pulling a Kim Kardashian, using a Snapchat story to expose someone like Kim did with Taylor Swift.
The blog The Inquisitor seems to think Chyna is accusing Tyga of cheating on Kylie Jenner, although it's not clear why.
In any case, Blac Chyna tells Tyga to “stop running to your money,” which fans are interpreting is his pet name for Kylie Jenner.
The Snapchat story ends with the address "16101 Ventura Blvd 215."
Context would suggest is Tyga's place, but like a true
Kardashian businesswoman, is actually just her makeup store.
Blac Chyna is trending just behind #Brexit on Twitter, likely enraging her would-be mother-in-law Kris Jenner by giving the world some juicy drama she won't get to profit off of.
Twitter is mostly along for the ride, but rightfully calls out Blac Chyna for calling Tyga "f**," a homophobic slur.
Stay tuned to see how Tyga and Kylie Jenner react, because it almost certainly won't be in private.