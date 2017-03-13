Advertising

Blake Lively just shared the best piece of advice she has ever received on CTV's eTalk and seeing that she is a successful actress, mother, and is married to Ryan Reynolds, we should probably listen to it.

The advice came from Lively's mother, further confirming that moms are infinite fountains of wisdom that we take for granted until we are adults.

"Whatever it was, whether I was doing a school project, I was doing something creative, she would always say, 'You can't mess it up'," explained Lively. "I mean, I could mess it up really severely, but just the fact that she told me I couldn't almost made me feel like I couldn't."

"I took risks and I would do things I otherwise would have limited myself with," she continued.

Yes, perfect advice to tell your children before they get old enough to realize that they in fact can, and will, mess many things up.

