Blake Lively gets real on Instagram about losing 61 pounds since pregnancy.

Blake Lively, actor, mom, and wife to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, gave birth to her second child in 2016. On Monday, the 30-year-old shared an Instagram of herself looking super fit, standing next to a personal trainer.

The caption reads,

Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.

Nope, looking at those Instagram pics of bikini models certainly won't help you lose weight, but working out can. You know what else helps? A personal trainer, which clearly Lively has. And we don't begrudge her that!

A lot of women found Lively's weight loss inspiring.