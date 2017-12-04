Blake Lively's brunette pixie cut makes her a totally different person.

At the start of the month, photos of Blake Lively looking less than perfect while filming The Rhythm Section swam around the internet, mostly because her husband totally trolled her for the make-under.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Lively is famous for her blonde locks, which became her trademark look thanks to the success of Gossip Girl.

#currentmood A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Lively isn't afraid to shed that picture-perfect image. The actress has gone ahead and shared another image of herself from The Rhythm Section, in which she looks slightly more presentable than the previously circulated picture. The big twist is that Lively has a dark brown pixie cut.

👦🏻 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Obviously she is still gorgeous, yet this style is not her most flattering look.

Lively certainly looks distraught and pensive in the picture, which makes sense for this movie. The Rhythm Section is a spy thriller in which Lively's character, Stephanie Patrick, learns that the airplane crash that killed her family was not accidental. Dun dun duuuun.