Blake Lively deletes all Instagram pics after cryptic final post. WTF?

Uh, try not to panic, but Blake Lively totally just went MIA on Instagram.

As of Tuesday morning, the former Gossip Girl star deleted all of her posts, leaving her 20.4 million followers scratching their heads.

Instagram: Blake Lively

Even weirder? She also unfollowed everyone (including her husband, Ryan Reynolds!), and is now only following people named "Emily Nelson."

😳

Her Insta-bio now reads, "What happened to Emily?..."

😳

This was the last picture Lively posted before going off the grid:

😳😳😳

Hi, I'm officially creeped out!

giphy

Uh, but also? Who the heck guesses "X" in a game of hang man?

Anyway...