Blake Lively deletes all Instagram pics after cryptic final post. WTF?

Uh, try not to panic, but Blake Lively totally just went MIA on Instagram.
As of Tuesday morning, the former Gossip Girl star deleted all of her posts, leaving her 20.4 million followers scratching their heads.
Even weirder? She also unfollowed everyone (including her husband, Ryan Reynolds!), and is now only following people named "Emily Nelson."
😳
Her Insta-bio now reads, "What happened to Emily?..."
😳
This was the last picture Lively posted before going off the grid:
😳😳😳
Hi, I'm officially creeped out!
Uh, but also? Who the heck guesses "X" in a game of hang man?
Anyway...
Although it looks like Lively may be having a Kanye-style mental breakdown, a little internet sleuthing has shed some light on this situation.
According to IMDB, Blake Lively is set to play a character named Emily Nelson in the upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor. The movie, which is based on the 2017 novel of the same name, also stars Anna Kendrick.
The movie isn't set to premier until September, but it looks like Lively is just doing some really early (and really strange) promotional work.
Oh well, looks like we will just have to stalk Blake Lively on Twitter from now on!