Blake Lively's most recent makeover will actually make you feel good about yourself.

It looks like Blake Lively may have finally left Serena Van der Woodsen behind. On the set of her latest film 'The Rhythm Section,' Lively is sporting chopped hair, wrinkles, craggy skin, and all the other hallmarks of a future Oscar-winning performance.

Blake Lively shooting her new movie 'Rhythm Section' in Dublin on November 4. pic.twitter.com/eOgD6maPEC — Gossip Girl (@ChuckForBlair) November 5, 2017

In the upcoming movie, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who goes looking for revenge after her family dies in a plane crash. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on a four-book series by Mark Burnell. That means if this goes well, we may get to see Blake Lively all dolled down for four whole movies.

Even her husband Ryan Reynolds seems excited at this new, #nofilter version of his wife.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

As one commenter put it: "Ryan , you’re gunna be sleeping in the couch tonight."