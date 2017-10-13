Advertising

Blake Lively is the latest celebrity to allege sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lively disclosed that a makeup artist she worked with consistently sexually harassed her for at least three months.

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” Lively told the outlet. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

She says she told the producers about the issue, but they didn't do anything about it for three months.

Finally...after three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, ‘We need to talk to you.' I thought, ‘Well finally, they’re going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day.’ And they said, ‘Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can't have this happen again.’

Because the producers were not responsive, Lively turned things over to her personal lawyer, explains the Los Angeles Times. There was then an investigation, and the makeup artist was taken off the project. However, that wasn't quite enough justice, as the makeup artist might still be working in the industry. “Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood," Lively told the outlet.

Blake Lively's story is a reminder of one reason why victims are sometimes afraid to report sexual misconduct–for fear they will not be believed or taken seriously. Even though Lively reported the makeup artist's behavior to the producers, they did not pay the issue any mind until she got her lawyer involved.

