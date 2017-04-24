Advertising

Blake Lively is a bona fide fashionista, but there is definitely a time and place to ask her about her outfit...and Variety's Power of Women event is not one of them.

Lively was being honored for her work combating child pornography with the Child Rescue Coalition at the star-studded event in New York on Friday, and things got tense when a reporter asked her about her outfit on the red carpet.

Oy, read the room, reporter!

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" Lively asked, clearly perturbed. "Seriously...Would you ask a man that?"

Later in the day, Lively delivered an emotional speech about the sexual exploitation of children at the annual luncheon.

"I didn’t really know what child pornography was," explained the actress. "I was afraid to ask what it was, as a mother, because it would be painful to hear. But I felt I had to ask, and I wanted to share with you. It is the truth, and I believe if we all knew this, we would dedicate much more of ourselves to stopping it."

Brandon Maxwell, who designed Lively's outfit for the event, gave the former Gossip Girl a shout-out on his Instagram thanking her for protecting vulnerable children and doing important work.

Stunning @blakelively wears #brandonmaxwell Fall/Winter 2017 wave jumpsuit to today's @variety Women in Power luncheon in New York City, where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. Congratulations Blake, and thank you for all that you do! 💚 A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Blake Lively is not the only woman who is sick of being asked strictly superficial questions. In 2014, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, CEO of The Representation Project, launched the #askhermore campaign, urging reporters and correspondents to ask women more meaningful questions than "who are you wearing?" on the red carpet.

"Now it’s up to us – women and our allies, in the industry and out – to keep up the pressure through the rest of awards season," wrote Newsom in an essay for The Daily Beast. "Perhaps by next year we can convince the Emmys, and the rest of Hollywood, that if they are truly committed to inclusive representation, they might spend less time ogling the bodies of women, and more time celebrating and awarding their talent on stage."

