Ryan Reynolds has the best response to Blake Lively threatening to have an affair with her co-star.

Ryan Reynolds is known for being one of the funniest celebrities working today, but his wife Blake Lively is giving him a run for his money.

If you spend as much time on the internet as I do, you probably already know that Ryan and Blake have an adorable habit of teasing each other on social media. Whether Blake is poking fun at Ryan over her movie trailers, or Ryan is roasting Blake on Valentine's Day, trolling is the language of love for these two.

So it was no surprise when Lively took the opportunity to tease Reynolds when she posted a couple of new posters from her upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor, to her Instagram. Blake commented on the post and joked that she wants to date her co-star Anna Kendrick, who she called the "hotter, female(r)" version of her husband.

But both Kendrick and Reynolds couldn't help but chime in with their own hilarious commentary:

Seems fair, @annakendrick47. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT

Seeing that Ryan's response was "The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story," we can only assume that the Deadpool star is cool with his impending divorce.

Or maybe these three can just become Hollywood's most powerful thruple. I'm here for it!