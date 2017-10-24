Blake Lively hilariously trolls husband Ryan Reynolds on his birthday with some help from another famous Ryan.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are absolutely one of Hollywood's cutest couples. They married in 2012, now share two daughters, and genuinely seem to get a kick out of each other, which is the most important part of any relationship.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

One of the best things about the couple is their senses of humors. In August, Reynolds trolled his wife by posting an Instagram pic of the two of them, only everything but Lively's breasts and a wee sliver of her face were cropped out. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to my amazing wife." The post got almost 1.5 million likes.

So on Monday, taking her cue from Reynolds, Lively posted a birthday Instagram for her husband. It's a picture of Reynolds posing with another famous and handsome Ryan, Ryan Gosling. Lively cropped Reynolds almost completely cut out of the picture and captioned it, "Happy birthday, baby." If that's not couple goals, I don't know what is.