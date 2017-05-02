Advertising

Humans of New York, the series of pictures taken by Brandon Stanton, actually include humans from all over. But the one thing they have in common is that they're all portraits of the human condition.

And last night, two of the humans featured in the HONY Instagram feed were Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, taken of the couple dressed to the nines (possibly tens) at the annual Met Gala. And while the picture itself is gorgeous, it's Reynolds' words in the caption that really make the photo utterly beautiful.

Speaking of his wife, Reynolds said,

She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times.

Wow. Go ahead and grab some tissues, and send a couple over this way, too. Thanks.

