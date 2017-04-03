Advertising

Blake Shelton admits that his forearm tattoo might be the "crappiest tattoo not only in country music, but maybe the world," but his girlfriend Gwen Stefani's sons seem to approve of it. According to People, Stefani's kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and 3-year-old Apollo emulated Blake Shelton's confusing arm tattoo by inking themselves in a much less permanent way— with Sharpie marker.

Stefani posted the adorable picture to Twitter account.

In case you couldn't tell (and many people can't), the tattoo is of deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire. In 2013, Blake Shelton told Access Hollywood that he designed the tattoo himself after a night of drinking, and confesses that fans confuse the ink with everything from coffee beans to lady bugs.

Ah... Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma... A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Let's just hope that the boys don't want to make the homage permanent when they turn 18.

