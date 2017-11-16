Blake Shelton's old racist and homophobic tweets make him a lot less sexy.

When Blake Shelton was named People's new 'Sexiest Man Alive' on Tuesday, the reception was lukewarm at best.

Look, I'm sure someone out there finds Blake Shelton sexy (I'm looking at you, Gwen Stefani), but for the most part, the internet was confused by the choice.

Look, sexiness is in the eye of the beholder, but you know what is really, REALLY not sexy? Gross homophobic and racist tweets. Yep. Total boner-killer.

After People's announcement, Shelton's old sh*tty tweets started to resurface, and we were all reminded that The Voice judge is kinda a d-bag.

Back in August 2016, the Twitter account @MusicFactsTea posted screenshots of some problematic things Shelton has said about gay people between 2009-2011.