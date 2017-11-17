Watch Blake Shelton read mean tweets about being named 'Sexiest Man Alive.' Ouch!

When Blake Shelton was named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine earlier this week, the internet basically set itself on fire in anger. Like, come on. BLAKE SHELTON? He looks like the hottest of your friend's dads, and that is only because he is the only one who still has all his hair.

Anyway, the decision received a ton of (hilarious) backlash, but at least Shelton has a good sense of humor about it. While backstage at Ellen, the country star read his favorite mean tweets for the camera, and then uploaded the video to Twitter alongside the caption "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful."

"Did a bunch of celebrities die or something last night," read one tweet.

"We may be living in a time of division and strife, but at least People Magazine has united us in our certainty that Blake Shelton is not the 'Sexiest Man Alive,'" said another. Blake revealed that that one was his favorite.

But Shelton's devoted fans continued to flood him with tweets of support, including Waffle House, who got a shout-out in one of those "mean tweets."