Blake Shelton is People Mag's 'Sexiest Man Alive' and actual people really disagree.

On Tuesday, country singer Blake Shelton was named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2017. Seriously.

giphy

Look, Shelton is not by any means a bad looking guy. He sort of looks like the kind of guy who would be the hottest of your friend's dads, but only because he is still the only one who has all his hair. If your single aunt brought him over for Thanksgiving, you might think, "Good for you!" He might even be the type of guy to play some widower's new boyfriend in a Lifetime Original movie or something.

But the SEXIEST MAN ALIVE? What, did Jason Mamoa, Jamie Dornan, and Idris Elba all die and no one told me?

Well, if you are confused by all this, you are definitely not alone.

Twitter basically exploded upon hearing the news, and during these divided times, people came together to unanimously hate People's decision. It was kind of refreshing and totally hilarious:

PEOPLE: "Blake Shelton is our sexiest man alive!"

Me and every other person on the planet: pic.twitter.com/HPSYhezHjp — santa cinder, 🎄 (@cinderfalling) November 15, 2017