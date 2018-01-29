Everyone's loving the way Blue Ivy told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down at the Grammys.

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, was one of the attendees at Sunday night's Grammys. This isn't the first time Blue's been to an awards show; she also attended the 2017 Grammys with her parents (rocking an extremely cool pink tuxedo).

This year, because she's such an old hand at attending fancy awards shows now, she took it upon herself to tell her parents when to quiet down during the ceremony. Tweets with the clip of her quietly pushing her parents' hands down went viral as the internet couldn't help but crack up at the moment.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

Blue ivy knew to tell them to stop clapping 😭 — david (@davidbvrrera) January 29, 2018

She knows best, truly. — aa. (@manidelivery) January 29, 2018

At the time, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello was on stage, speaking out against President Donald Trump's planned DACA repeal. Before introducing U2, Cabello said,