Everyone's loving the way Blue Ivy told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down at the Grammys.

Everyone's loving the way Blue Ivy told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down at the Grammys.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 29, 2018@1:28 PM
Advertising

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, was one of the attendees at Sunday night's Grammys. This isn't the first time Blue's been to an awards show; she also attended the 2017 Grammys with her parents (rocking an extremely cool pink tuxedo).

This year, because she's such an old hand at attending fancy awards shows now, she took it upon herself to tell her parents when to quiet down during the ceremony. Tweets with the clip of her quietly pushing her parents' hands down went viral as the internet couldn't help but crack up at the moment.

At the time, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello was on stage, speaking out against President Donald Trump's planned DACA repeal. Before introducing U2, Cabello said,

I’m here on this stage tonight because, just like the DREAMers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs.

Advertising

It was an important speech, but probably not to a 6-year-old. It's not completely clear why she wanted her parents to stop clapping — they weren't being over the top. Is she just really into Fifth Harmony? But whatever it was, Blue Ivy had had enough, and she wasn't shy about showing it.

Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc