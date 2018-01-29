Everyone's loving the way Blue Ivy told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down at the Grammys.

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, was one of the attendees at Sunday night's Grammys. This isn't the first time Blue's been to an awards show; she also attended the 2017 Grammys with her parents (rocking an extremely cool pink tuxedo).
This year, because she's such an old hand at attending fancy awards shows now, she took it upon herself to tell her parents when to quiet down during the ceremony. Tweets with the clip of her quietly pushing her parents' hands down went viral as the internet couldn't help but crack up at the moment.
Blue ivy knew to tell them to stop clapping 😭— david (@davidbvrrera) January 29, 2018
She knows best, truly.— aa. (@manidelivery) January 29, 2018
Blue in 40 years.... pic.twitter.com/z2OEReavAa— 🌵littlespoon🤘🏻 (@zarciie) January 29, 2018
At the time, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello was on stage, speaking out against President Donald Trump's planned DACA repeal. Before introducing U2, Cabello said,
I’m here on this stage tonight because, just like the DREAMers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs.
It was an important speech, but probably not to a 6-year-old. It's not completely clear why she wanted her parents to stop clapping — they weren't being over the top. Is she just really into Fifth Harmony? But whatever it was, Blue Ivy had had enough, and she wasn't shy about showing it.
She’s a Fifth Harmony stan— Adeloncé (@QueenAdelonce) January 29, 2018
She is the legend and she is the boss !!!! pic.twitter.com/eIFaU73Z86— Geza Guroglu (@gezaguroglu) January 29, 2018
She gotta make sure they stay in the lane...and don't get carried away...lol— Aly (@AlyAthena) January 29, 2018