Bob Saget sent the internet into a frenzy on Tuesday when he Instagrammed a picture of a bottle of Cholula hot sauce alongside the caption "Seriously, I do not remember posing for this."

Wait, what is Bob talking about? He looks nothing like the Cholula hot sauce— OH MY GOD.

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

According to Wikipedia, the woman depicted on the bottle is Camila Harrison, and she is the matriarch of the Harrison family, who owned the hot sauce company before it was bought by Jose Cuervo. Nothing was said about Harrison being Saget's long lost daughter, but we remain suspicious.

Fans were not shy about chiming in with their opinions on Bob and his doppelganger.

"Every time I'm in a restaurant, and they have cholula, i ask someone to pass the Saget!" wrote one commenter. Another added "Pass me a bottle of that Old Uncle Danny's."

However, the overwhelming majority of the comments said that the Cholula hot sauce lady more closely resembles another Full House cast member:

"Looks more like stamos when he had a mullet."

"Looks like if you and @johnstamos had a kid"

"That's so cool. But it looks more like John Stamos to me. Sorry, Bob😞"

Have mercy!

Who do you think the Cholula hot sauce lady looks like? Personally, I think she resembles a different '80s sitcom star altogether.

Joanie loves Cholula.

