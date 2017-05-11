Advertising

Bow Wow is clapping back at all the people who made fun of him for lying about his private jet, mostly by just not caring much at all. (That counts as clapping back, right?) In a podcast with Hollywood Life on Tuesday, Mr. Wow said:

The thing with the Internet is — we live in a time where it’s a show and prove type of thing. A lot of people can’t take comments. A lot of people can’t take scrutiny. So therefore, as a man, I hope you have balls to stand up for yourself and fight for yourself. A guy like me, like today they put up a story about me not coming to New York in a private plane … but I know how I got to New York, you know what I mean? So it’s like … what do I have to prove? Like I’m not gonna get on my Instagram and make a one minute video … like for what? Cause then you’ll get comments like "You’re Bow Wow, you have nothing to prove." So therefore, if you know who you are you’ve got nothing to prove.

Ummm, okay…? This response doesn't really actually explain anything. Is he saying that he really did take a private jet, and that wasn't him in the picture snapped by a fan? It's not clear, and the more I try to make sense of it, the more my brain starts to turn inside out. Basically, what I'm getting is: Shad Moss a.k.a. Bow Wow (formerly Lil Bow Wow) doesn't owe anyone an explanation for anything. Fair enough.

My hustle is non stop. I never stop hustling. #GUHHATL A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 9, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

To catch you up to speed on the situation, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Like Mike actor, 30, was mocked relentlessly after getting busted flying coach to NYC when earlier he'd posted an Instagram about taking his "private jet."

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

But someone apparently spotted him on their commercial flight to New York, and Bow Wow was, basically, humiliated.

The internet was relentless about it, and the trolling went as far as the creation of the #BowWowChallenge.

Finally got my teeth fixed



#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/pz1ByfN31q — Luis Powell Moreno (@ComicLuisPowell) May 10, 2017

But it's okay because Bow Wow has nothing to prove. And even if he tries to prove it, his fans will say, "Bow Wow, why are you trying to prove this?" So there's no point. He's Bow Wow, he knows who he is, and that's that.

