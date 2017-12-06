Brad Pitt offers Angelina Jolie $100 million to be done with messy divorce drama.

It has been 14 months since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced they are separating after 11-years together, but their divorce drama continues to drag on.
According to Life & Style, Brad is so over this messy divorce that he offered Angelina a $100 million settlement to end things once and for all.
The magazine also reported that Angelina was like, "nah."
"In hopes of getting Angie to sign off on the divorce, Brad started throwing huge financial settlement offers at her lawyer," an insider tells Life & Style. "Angie has rejected every single offer, including the most recent one, for $100 million."
She doesn't want your money, Brad. She is Angelina freakin' Jolie! So clearly she is holding out for something else...but what?
Life & Style reports that the divorce proceedings have not gone forward because, although she is the one who filed for divorce in the first place, Angelina Jolie is hopeful that the two can reconcile. Brad is just desperate to wash his hands of the whole situation.
After Angelina filed for divorce in October 2016, she accused Brad of being verbally and physically abusive toward their six children. The LA County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into Pitt but found that the allegations went unfounded.
"Brad felt he was depicted as an alcohol-swilling, pot-smoking, irresponsible and abusive husband and father — and that it was largely Angelina’s doing. He was shamed and humiliated," an insider tells Life & Style. "Brad feels too much damage has been done and she’s tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He doesn’t trust Angelina anymore."
The couple's divorce has been in limbo for a while now, but unless these two come to an agreement, that is where it is doomed to stay.