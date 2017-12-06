Brad Pitt offers Angelina Jolie $100 million to be done with messy divorce drama.

It has been 14 months since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced they are separating after 11-years together, but their divorce drama continues to drag on.

According to Life & Style, Brad is so over this messy divorce that he offered Angelina a $100 million settlement to end things once and for all.

The magazine also reported that Angelina was like, "nah."

"In hopes of getting Angie to sign off on the divorce, Brad started throwing huge financial settlement offers at her lawyer," an insider tells Life & Style. "Angie has rejected every single offer, including the most recent one, for $100 million."

She doesn't want your money, Brad. She is Angelina freakin' Jolie! So clearly she is holding out for something else...but what?

Life & Style reports that the divorce proceedings have not gone forward because, although she is the one who filed for divorce in the first place, Angelina Jolie is hopeful that the two can reconcile. Brad is just desperate to wash his hands of the whole situation.