The Three-Eyed Raven's supernatural gifts can only take him so far.
Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, is embarking on a journey of higher education at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. And no, the actor never announced this. Rather, dozens of his new classmates spotted him on campus and tweeted about it.
Plenty of people joked about how being the Three-Eyed Raven will make Hempstead-Wright hard to compete with.
Some are hoping Hempstead-Wright will accidentally reveal some Game of Thrones spoilers...or at least pose for a selfie.
Others wondered how he's going to juggle being a full-time student and starring on Game of Thrones.
Unless...could this mean he won't be returning for Season 8?!
Here's hoping Isaac Hempstead-Wright accidentally reveals that info to his classmates at his first college kegger.