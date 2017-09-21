Advertising

The Three-Eyed Raven's supernatural gifts can only take him so far.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, is embarking on a journey of higher education at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. And no, the actor never announced this. Rather, dozens of his new classmates spotted him on campus and tweeted about it.

So @Isaac_H_Wright is a #UoB student. The Three-Eyed Raven goes to the University of Birmingham... I cannot deal...#GoT #GameofThrones — Chris Fowler (@CJFowler98) September 20, 2017

Bran Stark goes to my uni and my mate just got him to sign up to a society I'm actually howling — Sophie (@apparentlyIderp) September 20, 2017

When Bran Stark from game of thrones is your NEIGHBOUR at school😭😭😭😭♥️♥️ #literallyintears — arielle (@airrahal13) September 19, 2017

Plenty of people joked about how being the Three-Eyed Raven will make Hempstead-Wright hard to compete with.

Bran stark is a fresher at Birmingham uni, does he get extenuating circumstances because most of his family got you know... butchered pic.twitter.com/EiwkGR0XIh — Jake Metcalfe (@JMetcalfe7274) September 20, 2017

Some are hoping Hempstead-Wright will accidentally reveal some Game of Thrones spoilers...or at least pose for a selfie.

Swear I just saw Bran at UoB freshers oi @Isaac_H_Wright who's the night king tell me I won't spill swear — Josh Carpenter (@crpntr) September 21, 2017

Forget my degree, all I want is a selfie with Bran Stark this year — Laura (@laura_anne7) September 20, 2017

Others wondered how he's going to juggle being a full-time student and starring on Game of Thrones.

How is Bran Stark going to do uni and Game of Thrones season 8, I can just about do uni on it's own — Gwynbleidd (@jodiedavis_) September 20, 2017

Unless...could this mean he won't be returning for Season 8?!

Here's hoping Isaac Hempstead-Wright accidentally reveals that info to his classmates at his first college kegger.

